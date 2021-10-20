SEE VIDEO:

ROXANA - The response of the Roxana Fire Department, along with Wood River, Rosewood Heights, South Roxana, and Edwardsville fire agencies literally saved a structure in the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Roxana on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwardsville Fire Department backed up Roxana Fire Department while they battled the blaze.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask said he couldn’t say enough for the effort of his Roxana team of firefighters and the neighboring agencies for getting the fire under control so quickly.

“The first arriving crews did a great job of knocking down the fire and kept it from spreading to the adjacent home and the neighbor's home,” he said. “The house and the garage had about a two-foot span in between with the overhang and sun porch. A neighbor’s vehicle directly to the east sitting close to the garage was a total loss.”

Trask added that thankfully no one was injured in the destructive garage fire. He said the initial inspection reveals the fire appeared to be electrical in nature that started in the garage. He said those present in the home heard were able to get out after they heard “a pop” in the garage and when they came out saw flames moving quickly and contacted 911. The neighbor also was able to vacate their home in a quick fashion and heard the beginning of the fire.

“We believe the fire was electrical in nature with an undetermined origin at this time,” Fire Chief Trask said. "I am very thankful for our mutual aid agreements and how well everyone works together.”

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

More like this: