ROXANA - Roxana High School’s basketball girls played Waterloo Catholic close all the way, but the Hawks prevailed 45-39 at Roxana on Wednesday night.

Daisy Daugherty led Shells with 17 points against the Hawks. Kinsley Mouser contributed seven points to Roxana’s attack. Ava Strohmeier hit some key shots in the fourth quarter for the Shells.

Waterloo Gibault led 21-20 at the half, then 30-27 at the end of three quarters before pulling away at the end.

Roxana head girls coach Addaya Moore said it is difficult to beat a team three times and in the second quarter her team attempted some good shots, but they just didn’t fall. She said she hopes the Shells get another attempt to play Waterloo this season.

Roxana hopes to get back to .500 and above in its next three games.

The Shells, 8-9 overall, play at Freeburg on Thursday night. Roxana plays at Southwestern at 1 p.m. on Saturday and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Marquette Catholic.

