ROXANA - Roxana Fire Department and other agencies battled a serious fire in the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Roxana that appeared to begin in a garage and spread to a vehicle. Edwardsville Fire Department backed up Roxana Fire Department, while they fought the fire.

Roxana, Wood River, and Rosewood Heights Fire Departments were visible at the scene. Madison County Emergency Management and multiple law enforcement agencies were also visible at the scene.

Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask said no one was injured in the fire and he thought the start in the garage was likely "electrical in nature."

More to come.

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

