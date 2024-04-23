BETHALTO - Roxana continued its roll in boys track and field on Monday, April 22, 2024, in the Madison County Small Schools Championship Meet notching the title with 182 points at Hauser Field in Bethalto.

The host Eagles had an outstanding day and were second with 160 points. Madison came in third with 42 points, edging out East Alton-Wood River, who wound up in fourth with 41 points, in fifth place was Marquette Catholic with 29 points, Maryville Christian was sixth with 28 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in seventh with 25 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was eighth at 12 points.

In the 100 meters, Andrew Ellis of Roxana was the winner, having a time of 10.98 seconds, with Isaiah Williams of Madison second at 11.01 seconds, and Owen Wieneke of the Shells was third at 11.07 seconds. Williams won the 200 meters with a time of 22.73 seconds, with Wieneke second at 22.95, and Jaden Rochester of the Explorers third at 23.11 seconds. The winner of the 400 meters was Jared Ury of the Lions, who came in at 50.48 seconds, with D.J. Dutton of the Eagles second at 51.76 seconds, and teammate Jorden Serafini third at 51.79 seconds.

The Eagles got the win in the 800 meters, with Justice Eldridge winning with a time of 1:57.46, with Roxana's Wyatt Doyle second at 2:00,87, and CM's Tullio Zampieri third at 2:02.75. In the 1,600 meters, CM went one-two, with Max Weber winning at 4:38.08, and Landon Kearbey was second at 4:38.61. The Shells' Hunter Ponce came in third at 4:44.22. The results of the 3,200 meters showed CM's Cranford brothers take the top two spots, with Jacob Cranford winning at 10:20.09, and Joshua Cranford second at 10:35.50. Third place went to Roxana's Anthony Hardin at 11:06.59. In the hurdles races, Roxana went one-two in the 110 meters, with Kaylan Caruthers winning with a time of 16.76 seconds, and teammate Mike Silas second at 18.11 seconds. Brice Stewart of Metro-East finished third at 18.64 seconds. In the 300-meter low hurdles, the Eagles took the top two spots, with Drew Abernathy the winner at 45.74 seconds, and Ty Books second at 46.17 seconds. In third place was Izaiah Crowder of the Oilers, at 47.82 seconds.

In the relay races, Roxana won the 4x100 meters at 43.88 seconds, with CM second at 44.99 seconds, and EAWR third at 45.11 seconds. The Oilers took the win in the 4x200 meters, coming in at 1:33.79, with the Shells second at 1:35.92, and the Eagles finished third at 1:35.96. CM won the 4x400 meters, coming home at 3:33.09, with Roxana second at 3:34.70, and Maryville Christian was third at 3:35.94. In the 4x800 meters, the Eagles took the title with a time of 8:43.66, with the Shells second at 9:05.33, and the Griffins were third at 9:09.69.

The results in the field events started with Marquette's Jack Beaber winning the shot put, with a throw of 46 feet, 5.5 inches, with Josh Hodge of CM second at 44 feet, 5.5 inches, and Malachi Baker of Roxana third at 41 feet, 10 inches. In the discus throw, Hodge won with a toss of 46.49 meters, with second place going to Zane Losch of Roxana at 39.08 meters, and Maryville's Josh Coulby was third with a distance of 37.85 meters. In the high jump, Earnest Davenport of the Trojans won, clearing 1.88 meters, with the Shells' Carson Ryan second at 1.83 meters, and teammate cleared 1.73 meters to finish third.

Roxana went one-two in the long jump, with Levi Meadows winning with a distance of 5.70 meters, barely beating out teammate Chris Walleck, who went 5.68 meters, and Abernathy came in third at 5.62 meters. In the triple jump, Jasiah Brown of EAWR won, having a leap of 12.52 meters, while the Shells' Evan Wells was second at 12.04 meters, and Meadows came in third at 11.63 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

