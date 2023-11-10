ROXANA - Lead Pastor Rodney Durr invites community members to Roxana Church of the Nazarene for an early, cozy Christmas celebration.

The Nazarene Community Theater, located at 400 Central Avenue in Roxana, will have a free showing of “The Polar Express” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Hot chocolate will be provided and pajamas are encouraged.

“Part of what we want to do through the theater is to provide family friendly, affordable entertainment in a Christ-honoring atmosphere,” Durr explained. “So you don’t have to question whether or not you can bring your kids there or not. It’s always going to be appropriate and also affordable. We want to enhance the quality of life through the Metro East in this way.”

The theater is owned by Roxana Church of the Nazarene, located down the street at 500 N. Central in Roxana. In addition to the free hot chocolate at “The Polar Express” showings, attendees can also visit the concession stand to enjoy “the best theater popcorn in all of Roxana,” Durr said.

Church leaders schedule regular shows and performances at the theater. Next month, they will sponsor a free showing of “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The theater will also welcome Curtain’s Up Theater Company for their production of “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 1–3, 2023. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1–3, 2023, or you can check out a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 2 and 3, 2023. Tickets are $15, with discounts for kids and seniors, and will be available soon at the Curtain’s Up Theater Company website.

While Durr and his congregation are excited for the holiday season, he encourages people to remember why they celebrate. He invites all community members to the weekly church services and Bible study groups at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Just as they greeted him four years ago, Durr promises that the congregation will welcome community members with open arms.

“We don’t want to lose sight of the fact that Jesus is the reason we’re celebrating the season and His coming so that we could have eternal life with Him forever through his death, burial and resurrection,” Durr said, adding, “The church family here is a very loving church family…My goodness, I’ve never experienced such a loving congregation as Roxana Church of the Nazarene.”

For more information about Roxana Church of the Nazarene, visit their official website at RCNChurch.com.

