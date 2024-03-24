ALTON - Roxana's softball team exploded for a 10-run fourth inning, helping to give the Shells a 16-1 win over Marquette Catholic in a game played on Saturday morning at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The game was terminated by the 15-run rule after four innings, with the Shells staying undefeated on the year at 5-0.

Roxana jumped in front with a three-run opening inning, with the Explorers countering with its only run of the game in the home half. The Shells then scored three more runs in the second, then went off on its 10-run fourth, ending the game after Marquette was retired.

Calista Stahlhut had four hits and five RBIs to lead up the Roxana attack, while Lilli Ray had four hits and three RBIs, Madison John had two hits and an RBI, Raegan Martin had two hits, both Ridley Allen and Kennedy Robien had a hit and drove home two runs each, Ava Cherry came up with a hit, and Macey Craig drove in a run.

Kennedy Eveans had the Explorers only hit on the day, and also struck out three while in the circle. Jennifer Brown went all the way for the Shells, striking out nine.

Marquette is now 1-4, and hosts Greenville Monday, and Red Bud on Wednesday, then is at Piasa Southwestern on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Shells improve to 5-0, and play at Freeburg on Tuesday, host Breese Central on Thursday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then go to Granite City next Saturday, Mar. 30, with an 11 a.m. first pitch.

