ROXANA - Roxana High School recently announced the return of its annual boys basketball tournament, the Hoopsgiving Classic.

This tournament has grown to be very popular, successful, and competitive.

This year, the tournament opens on Monday, Nov. 20 with pool play and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 25 with the championship and third-place games.

12 area teams are set to compete: Marquette Catholic, Jerseyville, East Alton-Wood River, Piasa Southwestern, Gateway Legacy, Centralia, Staunton, Carbondale, Roxana, Gibault Catholic, Freeburg, and Civic Memorial.

The pool play schedule goes as follows:

The games on championship Saturday go as follows:

In last year's tournament, Centralia defeated Gateway Legacy by a score of 48-41 in the championship game. Marquette Catholic finished third after beating Freeburg 63-55.

