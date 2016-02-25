BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

DUPO REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

ROXANA 53, RED BUD 41: Trace Gentry had 22 points to help Roxana advance into Friday's IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional final against Marquette Catholic with a 53-41 win over Red Bud in Wednesday's semifinal match.

Gentry's total included five three-pointers; he helped the Shells reach 20-10 on the year with his performance. The Shells and Explorers will meet for the regional crown at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner moving on to the Pickneyville Sectioal next week.

Zach Golenor had 10 points for Roxana, while Griffin Ziebold led the Musketeers with 13 points. Frederick Grohmann had 10 points for Red Bud.

