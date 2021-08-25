ROXANA - Roxana emerged with a 2-1 record in girls volleyball action in the Roxana Invitational on Tuesday night.

Roxana head coach Andrea Keller said after a slow start in game one against Civic Memorial, her team fought hard, competed, and played really well the rest of the night.

"Having to switch our rotation thirty minutes before our first game due to two of our starters having to quarantine wasn't the best situation to start the season, but the girls battled hard, never gave up, and persevered with the new rotation," she said. "We earned a huge win against a strong Valmeyer team and know that big things are to come this season. After losing six seniors last year, we have many new girls in the varsity lineup and are looking forward to a great year with our returning varsity starters and our new additions.

"Moving to a new conference means we will be playing many strong volleyball teams this season, but we are going to work incredibly hard and play every game as competitively as possible and continue to grow and improve as a team each day while winning as many games as possible. The girls are amazing to coach and always push themselves to be the best they can be."

The coach said after the first matches, she is very excited to see what the talented group of girls can accomplish this season.