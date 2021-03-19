ROXANA - After 18 months of no football games in Illinois due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Roxana Shells were able to get past the Hillsboro Hilltoppers in week one with a 17-14 win at home.

“They defended us so well the last two years they have made adjustments and we have a hard time readjusting. I told my kids this game looked like we hadn't played in 18 months and it showed,” Roxana coach Wade DeVries said.

Roxana was able to get a field goal by Logan Wonders with 7:50 left in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead. In the second quarter Roxana running back, Nick Ward was able to get a three-yard running touchdown with 11:02 left in the period. Logan Wonder's extra point was good making it a 10-0 game.

Roxana did a quick onside kick on the next play and Roxana recovered the ball. Quarterback Gavin Huffman then threw a 56-yard pass to wide receiver Braeden Wells with 10:48 left in the second quarter for a touchdown. Wonders connected for the extra point making it a 17-0 lead over Hillsboro. That's all the points Roxana would score for the game.

With 22 seconds left before halftime Hillsboro quarterback Zane Duff threw the ball up in the end zone where wide receiver Jude Bertolino caught it for a 30-yard touchdown making it a 17 -7 game. Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter. With 3:52 left in the game, Hillsboro’s Duff threw a 40-yard pass for a touchdown to make it 17-14. Roxana was able to get the ball and run the clock out.

