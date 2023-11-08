Roxana Football Head Coach Wade DeVries To Join Riverbender.com's 'Our Daily Show!' This Friday
ALTON - This Friday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m., tune in to 'Our Daily Show!', Riverbender.com's daily two-hour talk show hosted by CJ Nasello as he talks with Roxana football head coach Wade DeVries.
The two will dig deep into the Shells' undefeated season and give a bit of a preview for this Saturday's IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal game on the road at Stanford Olympia.
'Our Daily Show!' runs every weekday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Nasello has a wide variety of guests lined up. A link to the upcoming show with coach DeVries can be found here.
