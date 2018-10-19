ROXANA - Roxana battled against a tough Southwestern team Thursday night for Senior Night, and left with a 25-22, 25-20 win and multiple school records.

Roxana is now 26-8 and 5-4 in conference and Southwestern is 16-11-2 overall.

Roxana head girls volleyball coach Mike McKinney said this was a record-breaking 26th win.

“Also Makenzie Keller broke the single season digs record previously held by Taylor Westfall (Class of 2017),” he said.

Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 4 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 2 points, 1 ace, Abby Kurth 10 assists, 8 digs, 8 points, 1 ace, Abi Stahlhut 3 kills, 2 blocks, Kiley Winfree 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 points, 1 ace Abbi Zangori 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, Makenzie Keller 17 digs (326 on season), 6 points, 1 ace, Macie Lucas 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 4 points, 1 ace, Olivia Mouser 7 digs, 6 points, 1 ace, and Darcey Mcguire 1 kill, 1 assist.

Southwestern stats: No stats available.

Roxana head coach Mike McKinney said: “This was exciting, it was senior night and to break individual and senior class records, you couldn’t ask for anything better. The game was intense; they are a good team. Ninety wins for the senior class is a record and we earned that tonight. The previous record for a senior class was 89 with 26 wins being the most in a single season, where we had 25 as a record. Makenzie Keller also broke the single season digs record.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Friday and Monday we will get ready for Jersey. They are talented and experienced and it will be a dogfight, they were second in our tournament and we were third. I am proud of the kids. They got down 13-8 in second game and they stayed aggressive, were hustling and came out on the good side.”

Earlier action this week

Roxana defeated Metro Eeast Lutheran 25-16, 25-13, Wednesday at home.

Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 point, 1 ace, Abby Kurth 6 assists, 3 digs, 3 points, 1 ace, AbiStahlhut 1 dig, KileyWinfree 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 10 points, AbbiZangori 2 kills, 1 dig, Makenzie Keller 6 digs, 3 points, Macie Lucas 9 kills, 4 assists, 1 dig, 2 points, 1 ace, Olivia Mouser 5 digs, 13 points, 6 aces, and DarceyMcguire 3 kills, JaceyTrask 1 point, 1 ace.

Staunton tops Roxana

Staunton defeated Roxana 25-20, 25-21 Tuesday at home.

These were Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 3 kills, 4 points, 1 ace, 8 digs, Abby Kurth 1 point, 7 assists, 1 dig, Abi Stahlhut 1 kill, Kiley Winfree 4 points, 5 kills, 1 dig, Abbi Zangori 3 kills, Makenzie Keller 2 points, 10 digs, Macie Lucas 4 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs, Olivia Mouser 2 points, 5 digs, and Darcey Mcguire 1 kill, 1 dig.

More like this: