Roxana defeats Southwestern in close girls volleyball match, sets several records
ROXANA - Roxana battled against a tough Southwestern team Thursday night for Senior Night, and left with a 25-22, 25-20 win and multiple school records.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Roxana is now 26-8 and 5-4 in conference and Southwestern is 16-11-2 overall.
Roxana head girls volleyball coach Mike McKinney said this was a record-breaking 26th win.
“Also Makenzie Keller broke the single season digs record previously held by Taylor Westfall (Class of 2017),” he said.
Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 4 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 2 points, 1 ace, Abby Kurth 10 assists, 8 digs, 8 points, 1 ace, Abi Stahlhut 3 kills, 2 blocks, Kiley Winfree 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 points, 1 ace Abbi Zangori 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, Makenzie Keller 17 digs (326 on season), 6 points, 1 ace, Macie Lucas 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 4 points, 1 ace, Olivia Mouser 7 digs, 6 points, 1 ace, and Darcey Mcguire 1 kill, 1 assist.
Southwestern stats: No stats available.
Roxana head coach Mike McKinney said: “This was exciting, it was senior night and to break individual and senior class records, you couldn’t ask for anything better. The game was intense; they are a good team. Ninety wins for the senior class is a record and we earned that tonight. The previous record for a senior class was 89 with 26 wins being the most in a single season, where we had 25 as a record. Makenzie Keller also broke the single season digs record.
“Friday and Monday we will get ready for Jersey. They are talented and experienced and it will be a dogfight, they were second in our tournament and we were third. I am proud of the kids. They got down 13-8 in second game and they stayed aggressive, were hustling and came out on the good side.”
Earlier action this week
Roxana defeated Metro Eeast Lutheran 25-16, 25-13, Wednesday at home.
Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 point, 1 ace, Abby Kurth 6 assists, 3 digs, 3 points, 1 ace, AbiStahlhut 1 dig, KileyWinfree 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 10 points, AbbiZangori 2 kills, 1 dig, Makenzie Keller 6 digs, 3 points, Macie Lucas 9 kills, 4 assists, 1 dig, 2 points, 1 ace, Olivia Mouser 5 digs, 13 points, 6 aces, and DarceyMcguire 3 kills, JaceyTrask 1 point, 1 ace.
Staunton tops Roxana
Staunton defeated Roxana 25-20, 25-21 Tuesday at home.
These were Roxana stats: Taylor Jackson 3 kills, 4 points, 1 ace, 8 digs, Abby Kurth 1 point, 7 assists, 1 dig, Abi Stahlhut 1 kill, Kiley Winfree 4 points, 5 kills, 1 dig, Abbi Zangori 3 kills, Makenzie Keller 2 points, 10 digs, Macie Lucas 4 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs, Olivia Mouser 2 points, 5 digs, and Darcey Mcguire 1 kill, 1 dig.
More like this: