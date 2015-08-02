ROXANA - Parents and guardians of students hoping to attend the Roxana Community Unit School District No. 1 will be required to register their children for school on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Roxana Junior and Senior High School Complex, located at 401 N. Chaffer Ave in Roxana.

This registration date is for students who hope to attend Central or South Roxana Elementary, as well as the Roxana Junior and Senior High Schools.

For more information regarding registration for the Roxana Community Unit School District No. 1, please contact the district directly at 618-254-7541 or visit http://www.roxanaschools.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

For .PDF files of elementary school supply lists and a complete academic calendar for the 2015-2016 school year, click on the links below.

RCUSD #1 Elementary School Supply List

RCUSD #1 2015-2016 Academic Calendar

More like this: