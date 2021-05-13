ROXANA 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Abrianna Garrett had a hat trick for CM, with Kendall Kamp, Macie Lucas and Reagan Lynn striking for Roxana as the two teams shared the points with a draw at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Aubree Wallace assisted twice for the Eagles, while Kaylyn Dixon and Kinsley Mouser had assists for the Shells. Dixon made 16 saves in goal for Roxana, while CM's Emily Williams had 11 saves.

The Shells are now 8-0-2 on the year, while the Eagles go to 3-6-1.

