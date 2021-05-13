ROXANA 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Abrianna Garrett had a hat trick for CM, with Kendall Kamp, Macie Lucas and Reagan Lynn striking for Roxana as the two teams shared the points with a draw at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Aubree Wallace assisted twice for the Eagles, while Kaylyn Dixon and Kinsley Mouser had assists for the Shells. Dixon made 16 saves in goal for Roxana, while CM's Emily Williams had 11 saves.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shells are now 8-0-2 on the year, while the Eagles go to 3-6-1.

More like this:

Jan 19, 2024 - Thursday, Jan. 18, Sports Round-Up: East Side Topples Carbondale, Calhoun Girls Win, Plus Hockey Scores

Jan 18, 2024 - Wednesday, Jan. 17, Sports Round-Up: Southwestern Boys Top Staunton, Collinsville Wins, CM Edges Roxana In Wrestling Dual

Nov 26, 2023 - Friday Roxana Hoopsgiving Tourney Roundup

Nov 30, 2023 - Wednesday, Nov. 29 Sports Round-Up

Today - Saturday, Jan. 27 Sports Round-Up: Edwardsville Hands CM Girls Loss, Roxana Girls Win, Tigers Capture SWC Wrestling Crown, Longnecker Tops 1,000

 