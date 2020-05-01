ROXANA – Roxana Church of the Nazarene made an immediate decision to move to a drive-in worship service once Gov. Pritzker amended his May executive order on Thursday.

Gov. Pritzker's new order allows up to 10 people for an inside religious services if social distancing of six feet and masks are used. The order also specifies drive-in worship services can be held. Social distancing and masks are required for those who park the cars. An appropriate six-foot space in between vehicles is also required. Those attending the service are not allowed to leave their vehicles.

Pastor Randy Durr said Roxana Church of the Nazarene will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, May 3, in the parking lot at 500 North Central Avenue, Roxana.

"In light of Thursday's executive order from the governor that now allows such services to take place we made the decision," he said. "A low wattage FM transmitter will enable worships to be able to hear the service in the parking lot through their car radio. Worshipers are urged to remain in their vehicles with their windows closed.

“The forecast of possible rain for Sunday morning isn’t deterring us. The platform will be set up under our drive-through portico. We just hope folks don’t have to use their wipers to see. Even if wipers are needed, I think folks will be glad to be able to gather together.”

The worship service will still be available to be viewed on Facebook Live for those unable to be present in person.

Pastor Durr will be concluding his sermon series on hope with “How We Can Have Hope for Our Families.”

Restrooms will not be available.

If you have a new drive-in service or are making altering a church schedule because of Gov. Pritzker's most recent executive order change, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930 and it will be published prior to weekend services.

