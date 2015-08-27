ROXANA - The Roxana Shells and the Carlinville Cavaliers football teams are both ready to face off against one another in their first game of the 2015 season at 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 28, on the Shell’s home turf at Charles Raich Field.

"We are extremely ready to get out there Friday," Roxana Head Coach Pat Keith said.

In the first game of their South Central Conference, the Cavaliers hope to improve upon the 2014 season’s record, which was 9-2 in their 3A class. In the past seven years of Chad Easterday’s career as head coach at Carlinville, his team has maintained a 51-23 record.

The Shells have very little catching up to do in respects to the Cavs. Last season, the Class 4A squad had a record of 8-3. It took quite a while for the team under Keith’s leadership, beginning in 2009, to gain the momentum necessary to make the squad successful. Keith’s career record is currently at 22-34. However, if the 2014 season was any indication, the Shells football team should be known as a real force to be reckoned with this fall.

"We have a large part of our offensive line returning from last year, and that is a large part of why I think we will be successful this year," Keith said.

Every single game for the Shells and Cavaliers matters in regards to the team’s record this season; for each team, there are no non-conference games scheduled.

With everything on the line for each team every single game, it proves that this season for the Cavs and Shells should be quite interesting for fans cheering their teams on from the stands.

