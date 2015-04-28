WOOD RIVER – Roxana swept both team titles at the small-school Madison County Track and Field Meet, held Monday at East Alton-Wood River, but Metro-East Lutheran surprised everyone by tying the Shells for the girls championship.

Both the Shells and Knights girls scored 65 points for an equal first-place finish, far outdistancing the rest of the field. Civic Memorial finished third with 46 points, the Oilers were fourth with 28 points, Madison fifth with 26 points and Marquette brought up the rear with five points.

In the boys competition, Roxana topped the field with 78 points, with Madison taking second with 65. CM had 63 to take third, followed by the Oilers with 51, Marquette with seven and MEL with four.

The Knight girls had a lead on the Shells heading into the day's final event, the 4x400 relay. Roxana took second in 4:54, giving them enough points to draw level with the Knights, who didn't enter a team in the event. CM won the race in 4:43.1.

Girls champions on the day included MEL's Javia Hardaway in the 100 and 200, CM's Allie Troeckler in the 400, Roxana's Kyrston Scifes in the 800 and 1,600, Alexandra Singleton in the 3,200, Roxana's Cassie Vanzo in the 100 and 300 hurdles, MEL's Aurora Herbert in the discus throw and shot put, Madison's Delphanae Griffin in the long jump and triple jump, MEL's Annie Reddon in the high jump, EA-WR in the 4x100 relay, MEL in the 4x200 relay and Roxana in the 4x800 relay.

Boys champions included Madison's Andre McGill in the 100 and 200, Roxana's Jeddah Gallego in the 400, Roxana's J.D. Thaxton in the 800, EA-WR'S Brendan Springman in the 1,600 and 3,200, Roxana's Joey Johnson in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Roxana's Jared Hawkins in the shot put and discus throw, Madison's Griffin in the long jump, Roxana's Eli McKinney in the triple jump, CM's Jarrett Lacquement in the high jump, Madison in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, Roxana in the 4x400 relay and CM in the 4 x 800 relay.

