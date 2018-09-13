ROXANA - Roxana head volleyball coach Mike McKinney said any time Roxana meets East Alton-Wood River in any sport, the records can be tossed out.

Roxana defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-20, 25-22 Tuesday night. The win was the sixth straight for the Shells.

"It is always a dog fight when we play East Alton-Wood River," he said. "This wasn't our prettiest win, but hopefully we learn from it."

Roxana had three girls with 18 total kills - Abi Stahlhut, AbbiZangori and Kiley Winfree against East Alton-Wood River. Abby Kurth and Marie Lucas also contributed several assists to the Shells' effort. Zangori led the team with seven kills, Stahlhut had five kills and Winfree had six kills. Mackenzie Keller had 14 digs and six service points. Lucas had four kills and 11 assists. Reagan Stahlhut had five service points and Jennifer Trask four points. Taylor Jackson, always a consistent performer, had one service point, one ace, one kill and a block.

Roxana's girls' volleyball team improved to 10-5 on the season.

Coach McKinney said the team's schedule is tough this year.

"We have a deep and experienced team, but yet we are still young with six sophomores on varsity. We hope to continue improving and build on what we have accomplished so far."

Roxana defeats Civic Memorial

Roxana defeated Civic Memorial 25-22 Monday at home.

Taylor Jackson had six kills and three digs, Abby Kurth had six points, three aces and five assists, Kiley Winfree had three kills, Makenzie Keller had nine digs, Marie Lucas had 12 assists, Jacey Trask had five assists and six points and Darcey Mcguire had four kills.

Roxana places third in Lincolnwood-Montgomery Tourney

In the Lincolnwood-Montgomery Tourney, Roxana defeated Lincolnwood 28-26, 25-15 and Ramsey 25-10, 25-17 and Father McGivney 25-23, 25-18. Vandalia defeated Roxana 25-20, 22-25, 15-12. Roxana beat Hillsboro in the third-place match 25-18, 24-26, 25-19.

Taylor Jackson had 21 kills, 29 points, seven aces and 22 digs in the tourney. Abby Kurth played Friday only because of ACT test and had 14 points, three aces, five digs and 16 assists. AbiStahlhut had eight kills and four assists; KileyWinfree had 13 kills, 17 points, four aces, two digs and three blocks and Abbi Zangori had 22 kills, four digs and one block. Makenzie Keller had 55 digs, 1 kill, 31 points and four aces and Marie Lucas had 19 kills, 20 points, six aces, 20 digs, one block and 55 assists. Olivia Mouser had 25 points, five aces and 29 digs, Darcey Mcguire had 19 kills, eight points, two aces, four digs, two blocks and six assists. Jacey Trask had 16 points, five aces, four digs and six assists, Taylor Campbell had four points and Reagan Stahlhut had five digs.

