PEORIA - Roxana boys and girls shined in the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet.

Cree Stumpf came home with an All-State honor, placing 17th with a time of 15:25.13. Roxana’s boys placed 24th with 495 points. Clifton won the IHSA Class 1A boys meet.

Stumpf was the first Roxana boy to earn All-State in cross country, his head coach Scott Edwards said.

“He won five races in a row and came out here and ran his race to earn All-State,” his coach said. “The competition is so good up there.”

In the Class 1A girls cross country meet, Roxana ended up 21st overall with a team total of 542 points. The state champion was Eureka with 94 points, Rock Falls with 123 and Tolono Unity was third with 130.

The individual champion was Emma Argo of Eureka, who came in at 16:59.73, with Staunton’s Lydia Roller the runner-up at 17:18.16, and Amelia McLain of Benton finishing third with a time of 17:26.77.

The top Shells runner was Janelynn Wirth, with a time of 19:42.43. Next was Jennifer Palen at 20:10.31, followed by Michaela Tarpley at 20:49.80. Elizabeth Ruvalcaba had a time of 20:54.19, with Lette Palen at 21:00.33, Victoria Tarpley at 21:38.67 and Jaidyn Peebles at 22:29.78.

Wirth ran a fantastic race, her coach said.

The girls' team is young and has a bright future ahead, Edwards and assistant coach Julie Akal said.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

