ROXANA - The Roxana High's boys track team is rolling as the outdoor track and field season rolls into high gear. The Shells put on an awesome display at the Roxana Relays, winning the meet with 87 points, with Highland second with 74 points. This was Roxana's third meet championship this outdoor season.

Roxana head boys coach Julie Akal said she couldn't be more proud of both her boys and girls track and field squads this season.

"Both the boys and the girls are having a great year," she said. "We are super proud of the boys, they have a really great group of 15 seniors. It is going to be tough to lose that group of seniors."

The Roxana boys have followed the Shells football success in the playoffs and also a strong boys basketball season. It has been a storybook athletics year for the Roxana boys.

Roxana's Andrew Ellis won the 100 meters with a time of 11.23 in the Roxana Relays and Owen Wieneke was third with a mark of 11.40 seconds.

Other key performances were:

Keylon Caruthers of the Shells won the 110-meter high hurdles at 16.60 seconds.

In the open relay races, Roxana captured the 4×100 meters at 44.09 seconds. The foursome was Andrew Ellis, Evan Wells, Owen Wieneke and Terrel Graves. The Shells won the 4x200 meter relay of Wells, Wieneke, Graves and Ellis. The group recorded a first-place time of 1:33.68.

Carson Ryan of the Shells won the high jump, clearing 1.87 meters.

Roxana's Evan Wells was the triple jump winner, going 12.38 meters.

Roxana has already smashed a 22-year mark in the 4 x 800 relay with the team of Talon Blas, Hunter Ponce, Noah McVey and Wyatt Doyle with a time of 8:26.23. The 4 x 400 relay team of Talon Blas, Wyatt Doyle, Hunter Ponce and Evan Wells has posted a mark of 3:33.67 this season to also eclipse a school record.

