ROXANA - A boy who was declared missing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Roxana area has been found safe and sound it was announced about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A report was posted on Wednesday evening that the boy - Lukis - a 13-year-old had been missing since 12 a.m. on that day. He had been reported last seen in South Roxana. However, it was declared that he had been found late Wednesday night. The Roxana, South Roxana and Wood River Police Department were all involved in the search for the young man.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: