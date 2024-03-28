ROXANA - A boy who was declared missing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Roxana area has been found safe and sound it was announced about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A report was posted on Wednesday evening that the boy - Lukis - a 13-year-old had been missing since 12 a.m. on that day. He had been reported last seen in South Roxana. However, it was declared that he had been found late Wednesday night. The Roxana, South Roxana and Wood River Police Department were all involved in the search for the young man.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Mar 11, 2024 - South Roxana's Police Chief Challenged by NAACP After Video Surfaces, Chief Disputes Complaint

Mar 5, 2024 - Letter to the Editor: Roxana HS Class of '66 to Dedicate Bench

Mar 19, 2024 - Large Piece Of Equipment Is Moved Into Phillips 66 Refinery On Monday, March 18, 2024

Nov 17, 2023 - “Moved And Honored”: Roxana Shells Give Jerseys To Inspiring Teachers, Faculty, Staff

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

 