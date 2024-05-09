ROXANA - The Roxana 4 x 400 team has made history in the 2024 outdoor track and field season.

The Shells recorded an impressive 3:33.67 time to break the old record of 3:37.7.

Roxana boys coach Julie Akal said the record was held in the 4 x 400 relay since 1961, so this was an incredible feat by the boys. The members of the 4 x 400 squad are Talon Blas, Wyatt Doyle, Hunter Ponce and Evan Wells.

All four boys have had a spectacular outdoor track season.

Wells had an unbelievable football season for Roxana, carrying the ball 195 times for 1,713 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also a member of the Roxana boys basketball team, so he is a multi-sport athlete.

Coach Akal said she couldn't be more proud of the boys for cracking the track and field record held since 1961. She said she looks forward to the upcoming sectional competition to see how far down the boys can take the record.

Again congrats to the Roxana boys 4 x 400 relay team members on their honor as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month.

