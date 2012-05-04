Bring your family and friends to the 15th Annual Route 66 Festival on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, June 7th, 8th & 9th. Included in the festival is a classic car show & cruise that is not to be missed!

Sponsored by the Edwardsville Police Youth Academy, the 2012 car show & cruise will take place on Saturday, June 9th. Registration and assembly begins at 3pm at the Lincoln Middle School Parking lot located at 145 West St./IL-157 in Edwardsville, IL and the car show will take place from 4pm-6pm. Awards will be given for Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice and City Administrator’s Choice. There are no classes.

The cruise immediately follows the show and will leave Lincoln Middle School at 6:30 p.m., following Route 66 past Edwardsville City Park and circling around to end at the Cassens Transport parking lot.

The Parks Department is seeking classic car enthusiasts to participate in this year’s cruise. Participants may register on site at Lincoln Middle School between 3-4 p.m. or register in advance by printing off a form at www.edwardsvilleroute66.com.

Registrations received prior to the festival will be guaranteed a commemorative 2012 Route 66 dash plaque. Registration fee is $5 and includes a dash plaque for the first 100 cruisers as well as reserved parking after the cruise in the Cassens Transport parking lot (only steps away from the festival!). All proceeds to benefit the Edwardsville Police Youth Academy

For more information and the festival schedule please visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com.

