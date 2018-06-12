EDWARDSVILLE - Once again, the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival was strongly supported, despite some storms, Katie Grable, CPRP, assistant director of the City of Edwardsville Parks Department, said.

Grable said Fabulous Motown Revue played the festival for the first time and drew a nice crowd.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Fabulous Motown Revue show was wonderful and nobody seemed to mind the heat," Grable said. "The storms on Saturday were disappointing but that’s part of planning outdoor events. We rebounded nicely in the late afternoon and evening and had a good crowd for Well Hungarians. The rain did affect our car cruise numbers which is understandable."

Grable stressed the City of Edwardsville appreciated the support of the community, from sponsors, volunteers and visitors

"We are looking forward to an even better event next year," she said