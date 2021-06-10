HAMEL - Route 66 Creamery announces a New Owners Grand Opening Event on Saturday, June 12 from noon until 4 p.m. It will feature entertainment by DJ Rob, Balloonatic RN, Riverbend Axe Mobile Unit, and the Hamel Fire Department, who will bring their equipment for the kids.

“It has always been a dream of mine to own an ice cream shop since high school when I worked at Lindy’s in Edwardsville,” recalls Karen, one of the new owners. That dream came true on November 20, 2020, when owners Terri and Andy Hoedebecke handed over the creamery’s keys to Karen and her husband, Rob Luster. The transfer of ownership from the Hoedebeckes to the Lusters was a simple transaction. These two families knew each other so the deal was seamless. It happened to be the right time for these two families and when the opportunity arose for a change in ownership, the Lusters jumped at the opportunity to pursue their dream.

It is a family-owned venture; Karen and Rob’s son, Camren, and daughter, Chloe, help run the business. Chloe fills the role of General Manager at the creamery. The Lusters’ goal of their business is to give back to the community of Hamel. The creamery supports the community by offering free and discounted items to LEOs and military discounts, hosting the Mom’s Market in May, sponsoring the 618 Jeeps, and partnering with Jaycee's Schools Out program and the Hamel Fire Department’s Fire Awareness Month fundraising event in October.

Route 66 Creamery offers a family-friendly environment and is known for the creamiest, coldest ice cream and delicious burgers. It is located at 11 S.Old Route 66, Hamel, on the corner of Routes 157 and 140. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am until 9 pm. For more information, call 618-633-2688.

