The City of Edwardsville Route 66 Festival Talent Show

The City of Edwardsville is excited to announce the 15th Annual Route 66 Festival Talent Show and call for performers!

The Route 66 Talent Show will take place Saturday June 9th from 12:30pm to 2pm and is sponsored by The City of Edwardsville. Group and individual acts are welcome. There are no age or talent restrictions for these performances. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place ($200, $125 and $75)

Applications for the Talent Show are available on The City of Edwardsville website: www.cityofedwardsville.com as well as the festival website www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com.

Auditions for the Talent Show will take place on Tues., May 15, 2012 at the Wildey Theatre located at 252 N. Main Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Once your application is received, applicants will be contacted with an audition time.

Tell your friends, family and neighbors to meet you at Edwardsville City Park for good food, good drink and good times at the 2012 Route 66 Festival June 8th & 9th!

Once again the activities will include:

A Sock Hop kick-off at the Crystal Garden Banquet Facility - NEW!!

A variety of food and drink for sale

Live stage entertainment

Children's activity area

Art vendors

Historic displays

10k run

Classic car cruise

For more information, www.cityofedwardsville.com or call Katie Grable, Program Coordinator, Parks Dept City of Edwardsville, 618-692-7538 for an application.

