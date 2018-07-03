Route 16, Route 100, are back open as normal after accident
July 3, 2018 3:02 PM July 3, 2018 3:04 PM
JERSEY - An accident caused a temporary blockage at Illinois Route 16 and Route 100 just before Fieldon on Tuesday.
There was an advisory that motorists should avoid that area, but the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said the accident has been cleared and motorists can proceed as normal.
Traffic is expected to be up tonight because of the Fourth of July holiday.