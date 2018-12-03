Roundup: Sontag, Hall pace CM to another win, Alton boys, girls bowlers shine, EHS, MELHS wrestling post strong outings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GIRLS BASKETBALL O’FALLON SHOOTOUT CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, BELLEVILLE EAST 54: Hannah Sontag had 16 points and four steals at the Eagles stayed unbeaten in a win over Belleville East at the Panther Dome. Anna Hall added 15 points and Kourtland Tyus 11 as the Eagles stayed unbeaten at 7-0 CM travels to rival Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. WRESTLING TIGERS WIN RON SAUER DUALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2013: The Edwardsville wrestling team won the Ron Sauer Duals tournament for the first time in five years by beating Fenton, Mo., Seckman 46-27 in the final at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo. Saturday night. The Tigers swept their three meets in the group stage Friday to advance to the knockout rounds, where they defeated Wentzville, Mo., Holt in the Round of 16 63-15, then ran riot over Quincy 71-3. Edwardsville then won its semifinal over Eureka 49-12 to advance to the final against the Jaguars. The Tigers won nine of the 14 bouts in the final, getting a pair of close wins from Josh Anderson at 220 and Lloyd Robinson at 285, along with a total of six pins on the evening. Winning by fall were Grant Matarelli at 106, Connor Surtin at 113, Luke Odom at 145, Drew Gvillo, Noah Surtin at 126 and Jack Evans at 138. Edwardsville is now 12-0 on the season. Jersey is 8th out of 17 in CM Tourney Jersey's wrestling team placed 8th out of 17 teams at the CM Tournament. David Deist - 3rd, Zeke Waltz - 4th, Zach Renken - 5th, Beau Burris, Ronnie Guilander & Isaac Herrera - 7th, Mason Turner, Ryan Heitzig, Kellen Wililams & Lane Jones - 8th. JERSEY ATHLETICS Daily Sports Schedule for Monday, December 3 Varsity Bowling vs. East Alton Wood River - 3:30 Varsity Boys Basketball vs. McCluer North - 6:00 JV/V Girls Basketball vs. Highland - 6:00/7:30 JCMS 7th Grade Band & Chorus Concert - 7:00

Weekend Results Jersey's girls Varsity Bowling placed 11th out of 20, and Boys Varsity Bowling placed 5th out of 16 in the Taylorville Tournament. All five boys were in the top 40, Cassie Bowman and Sam Tallman were in the top 40 for the girls. Eighth-Grade Girls Basketball lost to Bethalto Trimpe in the Regional Championship, 43-6, but ended a great season.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN FINISHES 10TH IN PRINCIPIA TOURNAMENT: Metro-East Lutheran’s wrestling team finished in 10th place at the Principia Wrestling Tournament Saturday at The Principia School in Town and Country, Mo. Festus won the team title, with New Madrid County Central of Southeast Missouri second and the host Panthers finishing third. Freshman Skyler Swan-Henson finished in second at 106, losing to Zach Proctor of Principia in the final. Jakob Schroeder finished fifth at 126, winning three of his five bouts on the day and getting pins over a wrestler from St. Clair, Mo., in 22 seconds and Jacob Wilcox of NMCC at 1:40. Jackson Tujo, a first-year wrestler, dropped all four of his bouts at 180. The Knights will be in a triangular meet at Lutheran St. Charles Tuesday, going up against the host Cougars and Bishop DuBourg of South St. Louis City. BOWLING ALTON GIRLS FINISH SEVENTH, BOYS THIRD AT ABE LINCOLN TOURNAMENT: Both of Alton’s bowling teams played well at the 11th Abe Lincoln tournament held in Springfield on Saturday. The girl's team finished seventh with a six-game score of 4.489 while the boys finished in third with a score of 6.048. O’Fallon won the girls tournament with a score of 6,263, with Collinsville ending in second at 5,626. Salem was third in the field with a score of 5.494. Jersey finished in 11th with a score of 4,500, while Triad was 15th at 4.191 and Granite City was 20th with a score of 2.681. On the boys’ side, Collinsville won the tournament with a score of 6.290 and O’Fallon’s 1 team was second with a 6.098. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Jersey was fifth with a six-game score of 5,991, Triad eighth at 5,854 and Granite City coming in 16th with a score of 3.893. Alton’s Ashley Westbrook and Alex Bergin were third and fourth respectively in the girl's division, with Westbrook bowling a six-game total of 1,288 and Bergin a 1,285. Natalie Heltne and Mary Orf took the two top spots, with Heltne coming in first with a score of 1,452 and Orf second with a score of 1,347. Another O’Fallon bowler, Lauren Tomaszewski, was fifth with a 1,277. The Redbird boys did have one man finishing in the top five, Jared Cochran, who had a six-game score of 1,303. Josh Herran of the O’Fallon 1 team was the winner with a score of 1,397, Collinsville’s Ryan Warner was second at 1,356, Highland’s was third at 1,350, and O’Fallon 2’s Caleb Horton was fourth with a score of 1,317. NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ARIZONA 6, ST. LOUIS 1: Six different players scored as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-1 Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for the Coyotes, and Richard Panik had a goal and an assist as Arizona extended its winning streak to three games. St. Louis has now lost six of its last eight. Jakob Chychrun, Christian Fischer, Nick Cousins and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes, while Robert Thomas got the lone Blues’ goal. Adin Hill had 25 saves in recording his second win in place of Arizona’s regular goalie tandem of Antii Raanta and Darcy Kuemper, both out with injury. Chad Johnson had 38 saves for the Blues, who were outshot 44-26. The Blues Robby Fabbri and Alex Steen both went out during the game with upper-body injuries and didn’t return. St. Louis is off until Wednesday, when they face Edmonton at home in a 7 p.m. face-off. SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASKETBALL SCOTT CREDIT UNION EDWARDSVILLE SHOOTOUT Girls: Highland 47, Edwardsville 45 Carbondale 45, Highland 36 Mt. Vernon 48, DeSmet Jesuit (Creve Coeur, Mo.) 45 Nashville 46, Metro-East Lutheran 19 Collinsville 70, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 41 Edwardsville 40, Belleville Althoff Catholic 37 OTHER SCORES BOYS BASKETBALL Centralia 54, Triad 42 GIRLS BASKETBALL O’FALLON SHOOTOUT Civic Memorial 61, Belleville East 54 Edwardsville 50, Ladue 34 WRESTLING 45TH RON SAUER DUALS AT FOX HIGH SCHOOL, ARNOLD, MO KNOCKOUT ROUNDS Edwardsville 63, Wentzville (Mo.) Holt 15 Edwardsville 71, Quincy 3 Edwardsville 49, Eureka, Mo., 12 Championship: Edwardsville 46, Fenton, Mo., Seckman 27 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Arizona Coyotes 6, St. Louis Blues 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip