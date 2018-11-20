MONDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP AND SCOREBOARD

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Damonte Bean had 15 points, Jonah Wilson 13 and Jason Williams 10 as the Knights upended the Oilers in their season opener.

Andrew Raymond lead EAWR with eight points.

The Knights play in the championship quarterfinals against Gillespie, a 46-42 winner over Valmeyer, Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m., the Oilers play the Pirates in the in the consolation quarters Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC: The Alton Tip-Off Classic began on Monday evening at the Redbirds Nest, as O’Fallon defeated Riverview Gardens on north St. Louis county 46-42, and Carbondale defeated St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 61-28.

The Redbirds play their first game of the tournament, and season, Tuesday evening against Carnahan in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 53, CIVIC MEMORIAL 33: Junior guard Freddy Edwards had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors over the Eagles in the opening game of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Memorial Gymnasium.

Zidane Moore added 10 points for Granite, while Bryce Zupan lead CM with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Warriors play tonight at Triad, while the Eagles travel to Nokomis.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

CALHOUN HARDIN 67, GRANITE CITY GATEWAY LEGACY 48: Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 24 points as Hardin won over Gateway Legacy of Granite City, a boarding school that played its first-ever varsity game.

Colleen Schumann and Emily Clowers had 14 points apiece to aid Hardin’s cause.

NASHVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLLINSVILLE 61, OKAWVILLE 43: Faith Liljegren lead the Kahoks with 19 points in their win over the Rockets in the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament.

It was the 100th career win for Kahok coach Lori Billy in her ninth season at the helm.

Astacia Bush chipped in with 12 points, while Kristyn Mitchell added 11 for Collinsville.

MONDAY SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic 70, Metro-East Lutheran JV 26

Centralia Christ Our Rock 70, Piasa Southwestern 55

St. Louis College Prep 57, Roxana 44

Metro-East Lutheran 55, East Alton-Wood River 24

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

Granite City 53, Civic Memorial 33

HERRIN THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 64, Marion 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

Marquette Catholic 62, East Alton-Wood River 43

Calhoun Hardin 67, Granite City Gateway Legacy 48

Father McGivney Catholic 41, Bunker Hill 8

NASHVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 61, Okawville 43

LITCHFIELD THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Staunton 50, Piasa Southwestern 47

WRESTLING: DUAL MEET

Belleville East 42, Civic Memorial 37

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Los Angeles Kings 2, St. Louis Blues 0

(Note: Blues coach Mike Yeo was fired Monday night after the game and is being replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Craig Berube. The Blues record is currently 7-9-3 going into Wednesday night’s game at Nashville)

More like this: