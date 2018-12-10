JERSEY - Jersey's basketball team came back from falling behind 18-12 at the half to clip rival Civic Memorial 55-48 Friday night.

Tucker Shalley led the Panthers with 17 points while Matthew Jackson has 13 points. Bruce Zupan had 22 points for CM. Coach Stote Reeder captured his 200th win with the victory.

"We are back at .500 with the win," Coach Reeder said. "It was an ugly first half but I was calm I knew there was something wrong if they had to get their energy from me. The boys played well in the second half. Tucker had a good second half."

Jersey is now 4-4 overall and 1-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

Jersey Sports Schedule Monday Night

Varsity Bowling vs. MELH - 3:30

Freshmen Boys Basketball @ EAWR - 6:00

JV Wrestling @ Waterloo - 6:00

JCMS Boys Basketball vs. Jacksonville Turner - 5:30

Remaining Jersey Weekend Sports Wrapup

Jersey's varsity bowling team finished fourth in the Belleville Tournament. Zane Longley - 1292, Mike Russell - 1251, Jeremy Vanost - 1224.



The varsity girls basketball beat Carrollton, 67-48. The Panthers were led by Clare Breden's 20 points and Bella Metzler's 13. The Lady Panthers are now 5-4.

These were the Jersey finishes in the Meat Grinder Wrestling Tournament on Saturday:

1st Place: Isaac Herrera - 285, Tyler Dirksmeyer - 170

2nd Place: Joao Nail - 120, Jesse Nasello - 138, Lane Jones - 145

3rd Place: Kendall Angel - 120, Liam McGuire - 160, Luke Webster - 195

Also, JCMS 8th Grade Boys Basketball defeated St. Francis, 46-39.

Send any of your sports roundup info to dbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930.

