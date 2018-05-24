IHSA BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL FINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-20-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 19-25-21: Edwardsville advanced to the IHSA Minooka Sectional semifinal Wednesday with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 win over host Belleville Althoff in the Althoff regional final. The Tigers moved to 20-12 on the season, while the Crusaders were eliminated at 15-6.

The Tigers will next meet O'Fallon, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 winners over Belleville West in Wednesday's Metro East Lutheran Regional final, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at MEL's Hooks Gym in a semifinal match of the sectional; the winner heads to Minooka at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the sectional final, with the sectional winner advancing to a state quarterfinal game at 11:30 a.m. June 1 at Hoffman Estates High School in suburban Chicago.

Lucas Verdun led the Tigers with 40 assists on the day, with Max Sellers adding 14 points on serve and 10 digs, with Evan Billiter contributing nine digs and 18 kills; Cal Werths had 11 kills and three blocks in the match for EHS.

TUESDAY

IHSA CLASS 1A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CAMP POINT CENTRAL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, BROWN COUNTY 0: Sydney Baalman struck out 11 and conceded just one hit as Hardin-Calhoun eliminated Brown County 1-0 in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 1A Camp Point Central Sectional Tuesday; the Warriors moved into Saturday morning's final against host Camp Point Central, who eliminated North Greene 2-1, with the win.

The sectional final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner going to the UI-Springfield Super-Sectional against the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional winner, either Stewardson-Strasburg or the winner of that sectional's other semifinal game, either Morrisonville or Toledo Cumberland, at 11 a.m. Memorial Day. Calhoun moved to 30-6 on the year, while the Hornets were eliminated at 19-11.

A Sophie Lorton RBI single in the first gave the Warriors all they needed when Lorton brought in Ashleigh Presley to head to the sectional final.

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 2, NORTH GREENE 1: Camp Point Central scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to defeat North Greene 2-1 to set up a showdown with Hardin-Calhoun in Saturday morning's final of the Panthers' own IHSA Class 1A sectional. The Spartans were ousted from the postseason at 19-9.

Mallory Rogers had a home run in the sixth to put North Greene ahead; Megan Roberts took the loss, fanning six.

IHSA CLASS 3A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

COLUMBIA 11, JERSEY 4: Columbia got out to a 3-2 lead in the first on Jersey and posted three more runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to eliminate Jersey 11-4 at Bethalto Sports Complex to advance to Saturday's Class 3A CM Regional final; the Eagles moved to 31-1 on the year, while the Panthers were elminated at 12-20.

Lauren Brown led JCHS with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored; Chelsea Maag was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Lauren Rexing, Peyton Tisdale, Brooke Tuttle and Melissa Weishaupt each had hits; Weishaupt had an RBI and Tisdale and Tuttle each had runs scored.

Erika Storey took the loss, fanning two.

MASCOUTAH 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Mascoutah jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Civic Memorial to eliminate the Eagles 4-1 in Tuesday's other IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday; the Eagles were eliminated at 11-19 on the year, while the Indians moved into Saturday's regional final against Columbia at 19-8.

Gracie Braun drove in Susan Buchanan in the fourth for the Eagles' only run of the day; Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss for CM.

IHSA CLASS 3A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Belleville West got goals from Taylor Mathenia, Addison Hanusek and Courtney Vollmer as the Maroons blanked Edwardsville 3-0 at McKendree University in Lebanon to advance to Friday's IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional final against the host Iron, who ousted Minooka 3-2 in Tuesday's other semifinal match.

The Tigers were eliminated at 13-5-3 on the year. Bailey Redden recorded the clean sheet for the Maroons.

IHSA CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

MARION SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

TRIAD 6, CARBONDALE 0: Defending state Class 2A champion Triad, who blanked Jersey 9-0 and Chatham Glenwood 2-0 to win their own regional last week, recorded their third straight postseason clean sheet with a 6-0 win over Carbondale in the semifinals of the Class 2A Marion Sectional Tuesday; the Knights went to 16-4-3 on the season with the win.

Triad will meet Waterloo at 7 p.m. Friday at O'Fallon for the sectional title and trip to the Rochester Super-Sectional Tuesday evening against the Urbana Sectional winner, either Springfield or Normal West.

Chelsea Riden had a pair of goals for Triad, with Jody Ellis, Katie Rogers, Lydia Smith and Jordan Wilson each adding goals. Mercedes King and Payton Radcliffe shared the clean sheet for the Knights.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

O'FALLON 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 12-22: Metro East Lutheran, who had advanced to the semifinals of their own IHSA boys volleyball regional with a 25-17, 25-16 win over Alton Monday in a play-in match, saw their season come to an end with a 25-12, 25-22 loss to O'Fallon in the regional semifinals at Hooks Gym Tuesday evening.

The Knights were ousted at 8-16-1, while the Panthers advanced to Wednesday's scheduled final against Belleville West, who defeated Granite City 25-10, 25-16 in the other semifinal Tuesday, at 29-5-1. Wednesday's winner is slated to meet either Edwardsville or Belleville Althoff, the winner of Wednesday's Althoff regional final, at 5:30 p.m. at Hooks Gym in a semifinal of the Minooka Sectional. Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 25-6, 25-12 in a Monday evening regional semifinal at Althoff.

Brent Woolsey had 18 digs for the Knights, with Caleb Cope having four kills, Will Barney four blocks and Joshua Jacobsen two aces.

