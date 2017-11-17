THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 55, ALTON 28: Carson Newkirk had 19 points for Breese Central as the Cougars moved into Saturday evening's final of the Lady Redbird Tipoff Classic tournament over host Alton 55-28 at the Redbird Nest Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 1-1 on the year and put them in the third-place game against Jersey at 4 p.m. Saturday; the Cougars will meet crosstown rivals Breese Mater Dei at 5:45 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

Chr'shonna Hickman led the Redbirds with nine points on the night, with Rayn Tally adding seven; Allyson Fehrmann had 13 points for Central with Clarece Jensen adding 11.

SPRINGFIELD LANPHER 50, HARDIN-CALHOUN 43: Junie Zirkelbach led Hardin-Calhoun with 19 points on the night, but the Warriors dropped a 50-43 decision to Springfield Lanphier in Thursday's curtain-raising consolation semifinal game of the Lady Redbird Tipoff Classic in Alton.

Calhoun fell to 0-2 on the season and will meet Riverview Gardens at 6 p.m. today for seventh place in the tournament; the Lions will meet crosstown Springfield rival Springfield Southeast for fifth place at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44, ROXANA 32: Anna McKee had 16 points for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins moved into the Dupo Cat Classic tournament final Saturday afternoon with a 44-32 win over Roxana Thursday night.

The 2-0 Griffins will clash with Waterloo Gibault at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the title, while the 1-1 Shells will take on Marissa at 2 p.m. Saturday for third place and East Alton-Wood River will meet up with Madison at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place.

Emma Lucas led Roxana with 17 points while Caitlyn Pendall added 10 points for McGivney and Faith Robbins chipped in seven points.

STAUNTON 85, BUNKER HILL 72: Mallory Schwegel had 29 points for Bunker Hill and teammate Ashley Dey 26 as the Minutemaids dropped a 85-72 shootout to Staunton Thursday night.

Mackenzie Foster and Savannah Bruhn countered with 19 points each for the Bulldogs, with Abby Scanzoni adding 15.

Article continues after sponsor message

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 29: Marquette Catholic got 18 points from Lila Snider and 17 points from Peyton Kline as the Explorers defeated Metro East Lutheran 59-29 in the Columbia Tipoff Classic's consolation semifinals Wednesday night.

The Knights fell to 0-2 on the season and will take on the host Eagles in the seventh-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday; the Explorers moved into the fifth-place game against Greenville at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ellen Schulte led MEL with 12 points on the night, with Destiny Williams adding eight points. New Athens will meet Lebanon for the tournament crown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 42, VALMEYER 6: East Alton-Wood River ran out to a 17-2 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Valmeyer 42-6 in a consolation semifinal game of the Dupo Cat Classic tournament Wednesday night; the Oilers will meet Madison at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place in the tournament.

Kayla Brantley led EAWR with 10 points, with Aubrey Robinson adding eight; Tinleigh Jackimaukas had all six points for the Purple Panthers.

MVCHA HOCKEY

HIGHLAND 5, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Lucas Korte scored twice for Highland as the Bulldogs defeated Edwardsville in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Wednesday night. The Tigers fell to 1-2-0 (two points) on the season, while the Bulldogs went to 2-1-0 (four points).

Other goals came from Zack Korte, Brock Troxell and Travis Woodell.

Next up for EHS is a 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 game against O'Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, ALTON 3: Junior Kaleb Harrop scored all seven goals for East Alton-Wood River in the Oilers' 7-3 win over Alton in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Wednesday night; the Oilers went to 1-1-0 (two points) on the year, while the Redbirds fell to 0-3-0 (no points) on the year.

Bryce Mouser, Connor Neely and Tristin Seymour had goals for Alton on the night.

The Oilers play O'Fallon at 9 p.m. Monday in O'Fallon while the Redbirds and Oilers meet again at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at EAIA.

More like this: