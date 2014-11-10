November 10, 2014 – The Rotary of the Riverbend held a volunteer work day at Rock Spring Park in Alton on November 8th.

The Rotary of the Riverbend received a Rotary District Grant in the amount of $1,000 to apply towards updating and enhancing the landscaping at the entrance to Rock Spring Park. On November 8th, members planted around the two main gates to the park and several trees will also be added to the landscaping as well. Pride Inc. also provided a matching donation of $1,000 and will be adding additional landscaping to the park.

Rotarian Virginia Woulfe-Beile, with the Sierra Club, was instrumental in planning and coordinating the project. She secured the landscaping plan and design and also coordinated the purchase of plants.

The Rotary of the Riverbend meets every Thursday of the month at Mac’s in downtown Alton and does service projects throughout the community during the year. These projects include working on restoring the Wadlow House, participating in the Bucket Brigade and City-Wide Litter Cleanups, and organizing the annual National Day of Prayer in Alton. For more information, please visit the Rotary’s website at www.rotaryriverbend.org

