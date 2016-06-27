(left side front to back) Donna Rice, Secretary, Matt Kotzamanis, Treasurer, and Karen Jackson, President; right side front to back Chuck Parr, Sgt. at Arms and Reid Mortensen, Assistant District Governor. Not Pictured: Carol Wylie, President-Elect.

ALTON – The Rotary of the Riverbend held its annual officer induction ceremony on June 25th.  New officers include President Karen Jackson of AFLAC, President-Elect Carol Wylie of Scott Credit Union, Secretary Donna Rice of Certified Health Insurance, Treasurer Matt Kotzamanis of TheBank of Edwardsville, and Sgt. at Arms Chuck Parr of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.  The Past President is Matt Waters of TheBank of Edwardsville. 

Rotarian of the Year Matt Waters of TheBank of EdwardsvilleIn addition to the induction of new officers, Matt Waters of TheBank of Edwardsville was named Rotarian of the Year for his dedication, vision, leadership of the Club during his presidency.  Former President Reid Mortensen of Genesis Wealth Management announced that he has been selected as new Assistant District Governor for Rotary District 6460.

The Rotary of the Riverbend meets the first, second, fourth, and fifth Thursday of the month at Mac’s in downtown Alton and does service projects on the third Thursday of the month throughout the community during the year.  These projects include awarding two scholarships to area high schools, volunteering with ROAR, a Riverbend Head Start program, participating in the Bucket Brigade and City-Wide Litter Cleanups, working with State Representative Dan Beiser and State Senator Bill Haine on a community shred day, and organizing the annual National Day of Prayer in Alton.  For more information, please visit the Rotary’s website at www.rotaryriverbend.org

