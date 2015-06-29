



The Rotary of the Riverbend held its annual officer induction ceremony on June 25th. New officers include President Matt Waters of TheBank of Edwardsville, President Elect Karen Jackson of AFLAC, Secretary Jeanne Truckey of Alton Memorial Hospital, Treasurer Matt Kotzamanis of TheBank of Edwardsville, and Sgt. at Arms Chuck Parr of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. The Past President is Lindsay Waters of Country Financial.

In addition to the induction of new officers, Monica Bristow of The River Bend Growth Association was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow for her work as Volunteer Chairman and Speaker Selection Chair.

The Rotary of the Riverbend meets the first, second, fourth, and fifth Thursday of the month at Mac’s in downtown Alton and does service projects on the third Thursday of the month and throughout the community during the year. These projects include working on restoring the Wadlow House, participating in the Bucket Brigade and City-Wide Litter Cleanups, and organizing the annual National Day of Prayer in Alton. For more information, please visit the Rotary’s website at www.rotaryriverbend.org.

