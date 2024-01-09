GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized eight juniors from Granite City High School as Students of the Month for September, October, November and December.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 12, 2024.

A'MIYA JAMES - September

Member of Secondary Honors ... Honors chemistry and English ... Volunteer at Church ... Daughter of Loreal and Rekeida White.

AUDREY WHITEHEAD - September

Three-year member of volleyball team ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Volunteer at Coolidge and GCHS Volleyball Camp ... Coolidge Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach ... Daughter of Scott and Jane Whitehead.

LYDIA HARRIS - October

Cross Country and Track Team Captain ... Volunteer at Church and Gateway Stables ... Peer Tutor ... Granite City Mayor's Office Teen Board ... 2023 Personal Choice Award ... Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month ... 2022 XC Most Valuable Athlete ... Daughter of Don and Nicole Harris.

ARIANA HEMPHILL - October

Volunteer at St. Elizabeth School ... Varsity letter award for Academics ... Renaissance Committee and Secondary Honors member ... Read for a Lifetime two-year member ... Daughter of Chris Hemphill.

LILYROSE COCKRUM - November

Member of girls golf team ... Volunteer at Church and Twigs ... GCHS Guidance Office Worker ... Three-year member of Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Saturday Scholars, Thespian Club and Warrior Voices ... Daughter of Rocky and Lisa Cockrum.

EMILEE SAGGIO - November

Two-year member of softball team ... Three-year member of Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Volunteer at Relleke's Haunted Maze ... Peer Tutor ... Member of Saturday Scholars, Science Club and Varsity Club ... Spanish Student of the Month ... Daughter of Aaron Saggio and Samantha Watton.

TAYLOR MORTON - December

Member of Marching Warriors ... Volunteer at a nursing home ... Member of Alpha Club, Fea Club, Science Club and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Gordon Morton and Debra Klienik.

FAITH TEETS - December

Member of Marching Warriors ... Member of Renaissance Club, Science Club and Varsity Club ... ILMEA and McKendree Honors Band ... Saturday Scholars ... High Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Joseph Weinberger and Jessica Teets.

