GRANITE CITY - Juniors Luke Stepanek and Hailee Wyatt of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for March.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Granite City Rotary Club Meeting on May 16, 2023.

LUKE STEPANEK

Three-year varsity Warrior Hockey Club member ... Two-year varsity boys golf and boys volleyball letterwinner ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Saturday Scholars and Student Council ... Volunteer for Student Council Thanksgiving and Christmas Basket delivery and Freshman Orientation ... Warrior Hockey Club Sportsmanship Award ... Warrior Hockey Club Alternate Captain ... Son of Paul and Sarah Stepanek.

HAILEE WYATT

Three-year member of girls basketball team ... Member of Honors Program and Saturday Scholars ... Three-year High Honor Roll ... Member of Book Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Best Teammate Award and Coaches Choice Award ... Daughter of Brad Wyatt and Jaleah Arico.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

