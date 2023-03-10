GRANITE CITY - Juniors Nicholas Branding and Breonna Brown of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for February.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the 29th Annual Mayors' Prayer Breakfast on March 14, 2023.

NICHOLAS BRANDING

Member of Marching Band, Ensemble Band and Jazz Band ... Drum major for Marching Warriors ... Member of GCHS Bass Fishing Team and Boy Scouts ... Volunteer candlelighter and multimedia tech at church ... Volunteer at TWIGS, Mitchell Fire Department and Special Olympics ... Eagle Scout ... Illinois Principals Award ... Member of National Junior Honor Society, Secondary Honor Society and Saturday Scholars ... Son of Nathan and Susan Branding.

BREONNA BROWN

Three-year member of Girls Golf Team ... Also played two years of girls basketball ... Member of Renaissance and Varsity Club ... 2022 JV Basketball co-captain ... All Warrior Award for Academic Excellence ... Member of Girls Golf team that received the 2021-22 IHSA Team Academic Achievement Award ... Softball manager ... Daughter of Benjamin Brown.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

