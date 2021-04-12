GRANITE CITY– Juniors Jonas Etchison and Lailah Santizo from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club April Students of the Month.



Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

JONAS ETCHISON

Three-year member of Concert Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band and Pep Band ... Tenor Drum Section leader as a junior and Drum Major as a sophomore ... Volunteer at American Heart Association, Edward Jones Winter Wonderland, GOD's Food Bank, Heart of Dimes and Salvation Army ... ILMEA Jazz ... Smith Walbridge Drum Major ... Most Outstanding Freshman Marcher ... Saturday Scholars Program ... National Honor Society.

LAILAH SANTIZO

Member of Foreign Language and Science Club ... Two-year member of Robotics Team ... Saturday Scholars Program ... Top-10 Renaissance ... JV Athletic Award ... National Honor Society.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

