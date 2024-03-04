ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club had an eventful morning at their 38th annual Chili Chowdown fundraiser. Dinner will be served from 4:30–7 p.m. on March 4, 2024, at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton.

Tickets cost $10 and include unlimited chili, a dessert and a drink. All proceeds from the Chili Chowdown go toward the club’s projects and scholarship program. Andy Bowen, who co-chairs the event along with Steve Schwartz, noted that the Chili Chowdown is the Rotary Club’s most popular fundraiser.

“We so much appreciate the support,” Bowen said. “We do see some people here year over year over year…They tell us how much they look forward to it each year.”

Bowen said several volunteers showed up as early as 8 a.m. to make the chili. Over 50 Rotarians will volunteer their time today to help at the event. A few students from the Alton and Marquette Catholic High School Interact Clubs are also volunteering throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rotary Club hopes to sell around 600 tickets, which will help support the $10,000 they give away each year in scholarships as well as the projects they complete.

“It means a lot. This is our best attended as far as fundraisers and events we’ve done,” Bowen added. “We just really appreciate the support of the community.”

For more information about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s Chili Chowdown, check out this article at RiverBender.com.

More like this: