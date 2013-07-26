Rotary Club Polishes Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Monday, July 22, six members of the Jerseyville Rotary Club volunteered their time to scrape and put a fresh coat of paint on seven benches, three trash cans and one shelter at Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department's Rotary Park, located at the corner of W. Carpenter and S. Liberty Street. Pictured from left to right: Stan Kary, Eli Molloy, Dave Lewis, Sharon Cameron, Dean Bishop and Charlie Huebener. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip