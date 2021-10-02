ALTON - Picturesque hillside seating, shade trees, and colorful greenery will surround the plaza in the newly designed and planned Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park, gifted to the community to commemorate the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey’s Centennial Celebration.

“For 100 years, the members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club have fulfilled the Rotary motto of Service Above Self,” said Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz. “Since 1971, our members have raised and invested more than $1.5 million into the Alton-Godfrey community. The gift of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park on the city-owned land across from City Hall on Third Street in Alton is one of the most ambitious projects we’ve undertaken and is the perfect endeavor to commemorate 100 years of civic service.”

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park will include a circular plaza with a six-foot custom inlay medallion with the Rotary symbol to commemorate the club’s 100-year anniversary. The picturesque community park has been designed to hold weddings, picnics, concerts, classroom instruction, book club meetings, special events and so much more. Amphitheater-style limestone seating will be built around the plaza for a perfect view from anywhere. Seating for events will accommodate up to about 200 people.

The Rotary Club has been fundraising and working on this project for over a year. They are hoping to raise at least $250,000 to complete the project. A car raffle will be conducted with the proceeds supporting all of the club’s centennial commemorations, including construction of the park.

The park is a joint effort among the Rotary Club and the City of Alton. Fundraising for the project will be conducted by the Rotary Club through its charitable foundation, The Piasa Foundation. The city of Alton will own and maintain the park once construction is complete.

A ground-breaking ceremony will be held Monday, October 11 at 5:00 p.m. A.R. Deahl Construction of Alton has been selected as the general contractor. Construction is slated to begin in mid-October and is expected to conclude by Spring of 2022.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has been responsible for dozens of the most iconic parks, fountains, and landmarks in the area including the Boy Scouts of America Camp Warren Levis Winter Lodge, Lincoln-Douglas Square, Gordon Moore Park playground, Haskell Park Pavilion, and the Riverboat Mural at Henry and Broadway, among others.

The Rotary Club kicked off its anniversary celebration with a Centennial Banquet on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Best Western Premier on College Avenue in Alton.

To donate to the construction of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park, make checks payable to The Piasa Foundation, in care of Andrew Bowen, 2913 Eagle Pointe Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035. Call 618-541-6258 for more information.

The Alton Godfrey Rotary Club was founded in 1921 with 25 members. Today the club has more than 60 active members and works year after year to meet the needs of the Alton-Godfrey community.

The City of Alton, Illinois was founded in 1837 and is located 25 miles north of St. Louis. It currently has 28,000 residents. The city is currently undergoing a renaissance with millions of dollars in investments by local entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.

