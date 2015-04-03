Following their exhibition game 8-1 victory against Memphis Redbirds tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a series of roster moves in preparation for Sunday’s season opener in Chicago.

Marco Gonzales and Ty Kelly were both optioned to Memphis, with non-roster pitchers Mitch Harris and Marcus Hatley, infielder Scott Moore, and outfielder Stephen Piscotty being reassigned to the Triple A affiliate.

Outfielder Tommy Pham has been placed on the 15-day disabled list (strained quadriceps) retroactive to March 27th.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinals claimed outfielder Gary Brown off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. Brown, who was selected 24th overall in the 2010 amateur draft, has also been assigned to Memphis.

The moves result in the following 25-man roster to open the season for St. Louis:

Pitchers (12):

Adam Wainwright

Lance Lynn

John Lackey

Michael Wacha

Carlos Martinez

Matt Belisle

Randy Choate

Seth Maness

Trevor Rosenthal

Kevin Siegrist

Carlos Villanueva

Jordan Walden

Position Players (13):

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Matt Carpenter

Jhonny Peralta

Kolten Wong

Matt Adams

Jason Heyward

Jon Jay

Matt Holliday

Mark Reynolds

Pete Kozma

Peter Bourjos

Randal Grichuk