Following their exhibition game 8-1 victory against Memphis Redbirds tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a series of roster moves in preparation for Sunday’s season opener in Chicago.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Marco Gonzales and Ty Kelly were both optioned to Memphis, with non-roster pitchers Mitch Harris and Marcus Hatley, infielder Scott Moore, and outfielder Stephen Piscotty being reassigned to the Triple A affiliate.
Outfielder Tommy Pham has been placed on the 15-day disabled list (strained quadriceps) retroactive to March 27th.
Earlier in the day, the Cardinals claimed outfielder Gary Brown off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. Brown, who was selected 24th overall in the 2010 amateur draft, has also been assigned to Memphis.
The moves result in the following 25-man roster to open the season for St. Louis:
Pitchers (12):
Adam Wainwright
Lance Lynn
John Lackey
Michael Wacha
Carlos Martinez
Matt Belisle
Randy Choate
Seth Maness
Trevor Rosenthal
Kevin Siegrist
Carlos Villanueva
Jordan Walden
Position Players (13):
Yadier Molina
Tony Cruz
Matt Carpenter
Jhonny Peralta
Kolten Wong
Matt Adams
Jason Heyward
Jon Jay
Matt Holliday
Mark Reynolds
Pete Kozma
Peter Bourjos
Randal Grichuk