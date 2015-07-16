The highly anticipated opening of Ross Dress For Less will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Alton Square Mall.

The ribbon will be officially cut in a ceremony at 10 a.m. and the store will open to the public after that.

Coles Hull Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of Alton Square Mall, said Ross has a soft opening Friday and the official opening of the store will be Saturday. She said there is considerable excitement about the store coming to the mall.

“Ross is a very strong addition to the Alton Square Mall and we are thrilled for them to open as the new owners of the mall,” she said. “We are also thrilled we have this momentum going into this new project.”

A Ross corporate spokesperson said they were excited to enter the Alton market and believe the location is a great fit for Ross.

"We look forward to introducing our unbeatable savings to the local community," the spokesperson said. "Ross is pleased to be a part of the Alton Square Mall, which is a regionally recognized shopping designation with the highest concentration of retail stores in the Alton market."

Doyle said Ross has something for everyone within its stores.

“We have heard good things in the community about Ross joining the mall,” she said. “This will add to the shopping experience with different options.”

Ross will occupy 28,000 square feet on the front of Alton Square Mall.

Doyle added that Ross will team with Macy’s, JCPenney, Hibbett Sports and the new Maurice’s with several other stores in the mall to enhance shopping for locals.

The media spokesperson for Alton Square Mall said her group will be working hard with its leasing team to identify prospective tenants interested in coming to Alton Square.

“With the opening of the new Ross, Maurice’s and Hibbett Sports stores, we have a lot of momentum going and we will be working to identify what tenants would be a success at the mall and in the community. We are looking forward to the future and working with key stakeholders, local leadership as well as big anchor tenants to see what we can accomplish.”

The Ross Dress For Less Store at 101 Alton Square, Alton, may be reached at 618-463-1413.

