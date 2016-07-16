GLEN CARBON – There will likely be a crowd collected in the Ross Dress For Less parking lot today as the business opens its doors to the public.

Ross, with its new location in the 6610 Edwardsville Crossing Mall, opens today at 10 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The new building was constructed by HBD Construction Co. The store has been described as something modern and special inside, Neil Rose, who directed the construction, said recently.

The new building is 48,000 square feet and built over 4.2 acres on the corner of Edwardsville Crossing.

The phone number for the new store (618) 692-2129.