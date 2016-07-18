GLEN CARBON - The opening weekend for Ross Dress For Less in Glen Carbon was extremely successful with the parking lot full nearly the entire weekend.

Shoppers flocked to the store when the doors opened officially on Saturday morning and continued on through Saturday and Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Danette Meyer of Wood River visited the new store on Saturday morning and was one of the first inside.

“It is nice,” she said. “This one is bigger than the one in Alton. I am looking for clothes and any nick knacks I can find.”

One customer said she “liked the prices” the most in her visit to the store.

Another woman said the quality of the merchandise and the prices were her reasons for shopping at Ross.

More like this: