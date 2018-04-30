Britny Ross of Edwardsville and Jason Linker of Godfrey are announcing their engagement. The couple became engaged on December 9, 2017, and the wedding is set for October of 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Britny is the daughter of Jeff Ross of Glen Carbon. Jason is the son of Jerry & Debby Linker of Bethalto.

The wedding ceremony will be in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a private group of family and friends.