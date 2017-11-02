BETHALTO - While responding to a mutual aid request from the Bethalto Fire Department, the Rosewood Heights Volunteer Fire Protection District came upon a traffic crash on Highway 140, near Leisure World.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt said the Bethalto Fire Department had the original fire under control and directed his department to work the traffic crash. Bunt said a truck had collided with a car, causing the car to careen into a nearby ditch.

Bunt said that ditch posed some hassle while firefighters and paramedics worked to get the two occupants of the car from their seats. Bunt said neither were suffering from life-threatening injuries, but both of the occupants were older and injured.

"The impact had ripped the passenger door open," Bunt said. "We worked with paramedics from Alton Memorial to get the female passenger out. The paramedics were down in a ditch, which caused some problems, because of water and mud."

While the volunteer firefighters from the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District were not able to make it to the original fire call, Bunt said he is grateful for the ability to work with the Bethalto Fire Department in the capacity his department does.

More like this: