EAST ALTON - Dr. Andy Dykeman and Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will be hosting an Open House on March 28th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm to celebrate Dr. Dykeman’s 20 years of treating patients as well as Sofi’s 10th birthday. We will also be introducing our new tenants who will be providing even more healthcare services to the community including primary care services as well as more holistic options for your health and wellness. Please stop by and say hello and join us in our celebration! Snacks will be provided by Foxes Boxes. Chair massages will be provided by Healing Touch Wellness Center.

Dr. Andy Dykeman was born and raised in Alton. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1990. After graduation he toured the United States in his band, judge nothing, that he formed with fellow Altonian Doug Raffety. In 1997, Dykeman began work at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee. He then attended Logan College of Chiropractic graduating in 2003 at which time he acquired Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic where he has been the sole proprietor and chiropractic physician for over 20 years now.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic, 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, was designed and built by Dr. L.L. Hertenstein in 1960. Dr. Hertenstein treated patients there until Dr. Samuel Brinkley purchased the clinic in 1977 where he worked until his retirement in 2004.

Sofi has been coming into the clinic since the day she was adopted 10 years ago by Dr. Dykeman and his wife Jennifer. She loves coming in to visit the patients daily.

Chiropractic is a healthcare specialty utilizing all natural, holistic care without the use of drugs or surgery. Dr. Dykeman tailors care specifically for each patient using adjustments and manipulation along with nutrition, exercise and wellness promotion.

More like this: