EAST ALTON - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host an open house party on March 28, 2024.

The party will mark Dr. Andy Dykeman’s 20 years of treating patients. Dykeman said they will also celebrate his dog Sofi’s 10th birthday. From 3–7 p.m., attendees can meet with Dykeman and other tenants in his office, including a massage therapist and a nurse practitioner.

“It’s really just to celebrate being in practice for 20 years,” Dykeman said. “Healthcare has gone through a lot in the last 20 years. Chiropractic care has gone through a lot in the last 20 years. A lot of things have changed, and I just want to show patients what we have available. I’ve done a lot of physical changes with remodeling to the clinic, so I can show that off. But otherwise, it’s celebrating just being around for 20 years and giving a little bit back to the community and showing what services we have to offer here.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Healing Touch Wellness Center will provide chair massages, and there will be refreshments available through Foxes Boxes. Sofi will also make an appearance, as she often spends time in the office.

Dykeman said he is excited to mark this 20 year anniversary with the patients and community members who made it possible. He said the time has “flown by,” and he looks forward to what will come next.

“It’s been a great, great adventure,” he added. “It’s really been a pleasure treating my patients. I love coming into work every day, and I’m very proud of the 20 years we’ve had here and I look forward to many, many more in the future.”

For more information, visit RosewoodChiropractic.com or stop by the office from 3–7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 33 East Airline Drive in East Alton.

More like this: